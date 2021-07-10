Knife threat accused gets bail after hotel confrontation

A homeless man, who allegedly threatened staff at his hotel accommodation while armed with a knife, has been granted bail with strict conditions.

Kadima Mbuye, 51, an asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but living in Ireland for the past seven years, appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Mr Mbuye, who is of no fixed abode, was arrested following an incident at a Travelodge Hotel in Ballymun, Dublin on Friday afternoon.

He was charged with possessing a sharp knife as an offensive weapon.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted there was a Garda objection to bail. It was alleged that staff at the hotel, where Mr Mbuye had lived in recent months, activated a panic alarm.

'Blood on the floor'

Gardai arrived and were told the accused produced a knife at hotel workers before making threats he would "leave blood on the floor”.

They called for armed support but at that stage it was alleged the accused re-entered the lobby and admitted he had been in possession of a knife, and he was arrested.

The court heard there was CCTV evidence and the accused was no longer welcome to stay at the hotel which has been providing accommodation for the homeless.

The court heard he told gardaí he intended to return to his home country.

Concern for hotel staff

There was also concern for the hotel staff.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier said there were concerns over his client’s mental health and did not have the resources to leave the country.

He had lived for several years in an asylum centre in Kerry and came to Dublin five months ago, the court heard.

He is in discussion with the Department of Justice in relation to voluntary repatriation. It was a complex and lengthy process, Mr Colliers said, arguing that his client was not a flight risk.

New temporary accommodation would be arranged for him, the court was told.

Judge Kelly set bail in his own bond of €100 and ordered him to sign on twice a day at a Garda station in Dublin city-centre.

He was warned he must not have any contact with staff from the hotel and that he must appear again in September. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are being sought in relation to possible further charges in connection with the incident, Judge Kelly was told.

Legal aid was granted.