Two arrested after over €2m worth of cannabis herb seized

Two men have been arrested after more than €2 million worth of cannabis herb was seized by Gardaí and Revenue officers.
Today, a search warrant was carried out at a warehouse in Glasnevin, Dublin and led to the discovery of over 71kg of herbal cannabis.
The drugs uncovered has an estimated value of €1,430,400.
A man, 40, was arrested and is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted a search in Wexford today along with Revenue's Customs Service.
The search led to the seizure of over 3kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €73,000.
A 38-year-old was arrested and is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station.
Separately, routine profiling at Dublin Airport yesterday resulted in Revenue officers seizing over 30kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €600,000.
The drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Enzo following the search of air cargo consignments that had arrived into the State from Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin.
Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.