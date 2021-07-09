Two arrested after over €2m worth of cannabis herb seized

Operations in Dublin and Wexford resulted in the seizure of over €1.5m worth of cannabis herb.
Detector dog Enzo pictured with 30kg of herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Airport; 3kg of herbal cannabis seized in Wexford. Pictures: Revenue

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 19:28
Michelle McGlynn

Two men have been arrested after more than €2 million worth of cannabis herb was seized by Gardaí and Revenue officers.

Today, a search warrant was carried out at a warehouse in Glasnevin, Dublin and led to the discovery of over 71kg of herbal cannabis.

The drugs uncovered has an estimated value of €1,430,400.

A man, 40, was arrested and is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted a search in Wexford today along with Revenue's Customs Service.

The search led to the seizure of over 3kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of over €73,000.

A 38-year-old was arrested and is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station.

Separately, routine profiling at Dublin Airport yesterday resulted in Revenue officers seizing over 30kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €600,000.

The drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Enzo following the search of air cargo consignments that had arrived into the State from Spain and were destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

drugscrime
Judge's gavel and stethoscope on court room table.

Girl awarded €4.9m over delayed cancer diagnosis

