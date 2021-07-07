Clare teenager charged with rape of girl

A County Clare teenager appeared before the Children's Court in Ennis today charged with the rape of a girl two years ago.

The accused - aged 14 at the time of the alleged offence on July 20, 2019 - was charged at Ennis Garda Station in the presence of his mother and father.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution, Garda Louise Keogh stated that in response to charge at 9.45am on Wednesday morning the accused teenager replied 'not guilty'.

Garda Keogh stated that she gave one copy of the charge to the teenager - now aged 16 - and one to his mother.

Judge Mary Larkin commented: “This is a serious matter."

Sgt Aiden Lonergan said that the complainant’s mother was in court to observe the hearing that was to deal with procedural matters in the case. He said: "They tell me that they will not interact or disrupt the proceedings - just here to observe."

The parents of the accused sat on the opposite side of the court.

Solicitor for the accused, Colum Doherty told the court that his client is a young person and is entitled to a presumption of innocence.

Judge Larkin said that she had no issue with a relative of the complainant attending as the hearing will deal with procedural matters.

Judge's warning

Judge Larkin stated in another case involving young persons convicted of a serious offence, a person was convicted for identifying the convicted parties in that case.

Judge Larkin warned: "If anyone reveals the name of the accused here or points the finger at him, there will be consequences."

He added: "Nobody who attends here today can discuss this outside court. Nor can anyone point fingers at anyone and the law says that you are innocent until proven guilty.”

Judge Larkin stated that the complainant’s parents “can't name or publicise anything that occurred here today as this is an in-camera hearing”.

Sgt Lonergan said that a file has gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that the DPP has directed that the case proceeds on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

Sgt Lonergan stated that bail conditions for the teenager have been agreed and they include no contact with the alleged injured party by any means including social media.

Sgt Lonergan sought an extension for the serving of the Book of Evidence in the case to September 22nd.

Judge Larkin remanded the accused on bail to Ennis District Court to September 22.