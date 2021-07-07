Killer's dating app case to be dealt with in district court

Killer's dating app case to be dealt with in district court

Ian Horgan. Picture Des Barry

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 18:05

The case involving Ian Horgan, a convicted killer now accused of using dating app Tinder under an alias, will be dealt with in the district court.

Horgan, previously of 4 the Hermitage in Macroom and now living in Limerick, appeared before Macroom District Court where Judge James McNulty granted a disclosure order to his solicitor.

The matter will return before the court for plea or date in two weeks’ time.

Horgan, 37, was convicted in 2002 of the rape and murder of Rachel Kiely in Ballincollig, Cork, in 2000.

On June 4 last he was charged with a breach of the Sex Offenders Act after he allegedly went on on the dating app Tinder under a different name.

Since then, he has been released on bail, subject to a number of conditions.

Directions from the DPP were that the matter be dealt with at district court level.

