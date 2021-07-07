Man caught with €140k stash of cannabis at Cork checkpoint asks for case to be struck out

A Dublin man who was allegedly caught at a routine Covid checkpoint in Cork with a €140,000 stash of cannabis herb in the back of his van asked for the case to be struck out if there was no progress in his case.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said he was instructed by the accused man, Thomas Gahan, to apply to have the case struck out unless directions were available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sergeant Pat Lyons reminded Judge Olann Kelleher he had requested a report on progress in the case. Sgt Lyons said there was progress. He said a certificate of analysis of the drugs had been sent from Garda forensics to the investigating officers and the file would be completed by the end of the week and sent to the DPP for directions.

In custody since March

Gahan appeared by video link from Cork Prison. Mr Burke said the accused was anxious about the matter as he had been remanded in custody since March.

Judge Kelleher said he would adjourn the case until July 26 and would make a decision about the possibility of striking out the case on that date, depending on progress with the DPP in the matter.

Thomas Gahan, 32, of Kilmahuddrick Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, was arrested by Garda Ray O’Brien on charges of possession of cannabis and having the illegal drug for the purpose of selling or supplying to others.

Gave garda false name

One of the allegations made by Garda O’Brien in the course of Gahan’s initial bail objection was that Gahan had given him a false name and details.

He alleged the defendant gave the name of a relative and supplied a number of details such as address and date of birth that tallied with the false name which he had given. Gahan later said he panicked.

Garda O’Brien also said Gahan told them that he previously had a cocaine addiction but that this was in the past and he was now an occasional user.

The checkpoint that gave rise to the charges was on the M8 at Killydonoghue in Glanmire and the defendant was stopped driving his van 8.20pm on Tuesday March 23.

It was alleged his vehicle was searched at the scene and a large amount of suspected cannabis herb with a street value of €140,000 was found in the rear of the van.