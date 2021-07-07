Super spaniel Waffle sniffs out €7.7m worth of 'roll your own' tobacco 

One of Revenue's top dogs has been heralded the best boy after he sniffed out more than 12.5 tonnes of tobacco at Dublin Port yesterday.
The consignment of smuggled tobacco detected by super spaniel Waffle originated in Bulgaria and had an estimated retail value of over €7.7m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.3m.
The ‘roll your own’ tobacco seized contained brands ‘The Turner Original’, ‘EastEnders’, ‘Henley’ and ‘Flandria.'
Revenue say the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.