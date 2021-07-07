'Model' Kerry farmer fined €400 for clearing woodland

The grubbing or clearing of uncultivated land is prohibited under legislation designed to protect nesting birds, rare bats and other species — but landowners were often unaware of this, a wildlife officer told Killarney District Court in case in which a “model” Co Kerry farmer who had never come to notice previously was convicted and fined €400 for clearing woodland.

The prosecution against John O’Sullivan of Cahir East, Kilgarvan, concerning the townland of Dromavrauka was under Section 40 of the Wildlife Acts 1976 to 2018.

The offence relates to between March 1 and August 31, the season when it is an offence to “cut, grub, burn, or otherwise destroy” any vegetation growing in any land not cultivated, Tom Rice, prosecuting for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, told the court.

Only 2% of native woodland remained in the country, Dr Daniel Buckley, biologist and conservation ranger of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, told Killarney District Court.

He told how on April 28 and again May 1, 2020, he was driving the Kilgarvan Road when he observed a machine clearing land. Oak trees had been uprooted and a fence erected. Oak and birch, hazel and holly along with rowan trees were involved.

Some O.38 of a hectare — around three quarters of an acre — was the extent of the woodland removal in the area between the Loo Bridge and the N22 Killarney, a previous court was told.

“The wood was basically grubbed out,” Dr Buckley told Mr Rice.

He had examined Google images from 2018 and it appeared other sections had previously been felled including roadside trees.

Because his observation in April /May 2020 was during Covid, he could not approach the landowners directly, but he wrote to them instead, Dr Buckley said.

They phoned him, were very courteous, and told him and they had not been aware of the law.

Only two per cent of native woodland cover was left in Ireland and so "everything counts", the conservation ranger said.

Such woodlands supported habitats of rare species. He referred to the rare pearl mussel in the nearby Flesk river. There were horseshoe bats roosting nearby, he also said.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell had indicated earlier his client was pleading guilty to the offence.

“He was exceptionally co-operative,” the solicitor put it to Dr Buckley. This was a 47-year-old farmer who had never come to the notice of the authorities, before or since. Previously trees had been removed for road safety.

“He is a model farmer,” Mr O’Connell said, urging Judge David Waters to use “maximum discretion”.

Judge David Waters, who had accepted jurisdiction at an earlier court, convicted Mr O’Sullivan and fined him €400.