Sentence hearing for man who had murder conviction quashed twice

A violent offender who twice had a murder conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal has previously been jailed for a "frenzied" stabbing from which two men were lucky to survive, the Central Criminal Court heard on Monday.

David O'Loughlin, 34, had 54 previous convictions when he threw vulnerable homeless man Liam Manley down a 40-foot rubbish chute, where he died.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington told prosecution counsel Patrick McGrath SC that O'Loughlin was first convicted of assault in 2004 when, aged 18, he stabbed another youth three times.

In June 2005, O'Loughlin was walking down a narrow footpath when he bumped into someone walking the other way. There was a "verbal argument and Mr O'Loughlin stabbed him just under the heart," Det Gda Harrington said.

In December 2005 O'Loughlin assaulted two foreign nationals in what the garda described as a "frenzied attack". He stabbed one of the men 10 times and the other about six times.

"Both men were very very lucky to survive,"Det Gda Harrington said.

Four assault convictions

O'Loughlin has four assault convictions at the Circuit Criminal Court and five for producing articles in the course of a dispute. His other convictions were for public order and road traffic matters.

Mr McGrath told Mr Justice Michael White that O'Loughlin's background and the nature of the offence on Mr Manley warrant a headline sentence of between 10 and 15 years. Mr Justice White said he will sentence O'Loughlin on July 20.

Counsel also read out a letter written by Mr Manley's sister Kay Murphy, who said O'Loughlin had shown a "callous disregard" for her brother's life and dignity and threw him down the chute "without a second thought".

"We sit up at night thinking about his last moments," she said. "We will have to live with this nightmare for the rest of our lives."

O'Loughlin, of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street, Cork, was convicted of murdering Mr Manley on May 12, 2013, following a retrial at the Central Criminal Court in January 2019.

His first conviction had been overturned by the Court of Appeal after they heard the jury had visited the scene of the murder and had possibly carried out their own experiment by throwing a stone down the chute.

Second murder conviction quashed

The Court of Appeal quashed his second murder conviction and substituted it with a manslaughter conviction after finding there was no evidence he intended to kill or cause serious injury to Mr Manley when he pushed him down the chute.

O'Loughlin had claimed he believed Mr Manley would pass through the chute unharmed and have a soft landing but the chute was blocked and he got stuck and died from asphyxiation. A maintenance man discovered the body when he tried to release what he thought was an ordinary blockage.

O'Loughlin's defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC told Mr Justice White that his client had penned a letter in which he said he hoped Mr Manley's family could find it in their hearts to forgive him.

O'Loughlin said he wishes to "sincerely apologise for the death I caused to Liam. Nobody should have to go through what Liam went through."

He said he is haunted by what he did, "an action I will forever forget. I wish it never took place. It was the biggest mistake of my life."

Counsel described his client's actions as "heartless and needless" and although he did not know that Mr Manley would die when he pushed him down the chute, it was a "reprehensible" act and he is morally culpable.

He pointed out that O'Loughlin had offered a plea of guilty to manslaughter at the earliest opportunity but the plea was rejected by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Looking at the events on the night, Mr O'Higgins said the victim had been living at a Simon Community shelter but had stayed out past curfew and so was on the street when he met O'Loughlin, a man he did not know.

O'Loughlin stopped to talk to him and bought Mr Manley a burger and chips from a nearby McDonald's. O'Loughlin then brought Mr Manley to his apartment where they shared drinks into the early hours. Mr O'Higgins said: "It's a deep irony that the terrible consequences were precipitated by a spontaneous act of kindness."

A third man arrived at O'Loughlin's apartment, counsel said, and made an entirely baseless allegation that Mr Manley was a "kiddy fiddler". Mr O'Higgins said the false allegation "resonated" with O'Loughlin because of his own life experiences and he reacted in a "completely unjustified" way by assaulting Mr Manley and pushing him down the chute.

Mr O'Higgins agreed that the offence could merit a headline sentence of between 10 to 15 years and pointed out that O'Loughlin has already spent more than eight years in prison. With ordinary remission, he said, that would be equivalent to a sentence of more than 11 years.

Psychological report

Counsel said a detailed psychological report before the court shows the "difficulty and degradations which were suffered by Mr O'Loughlin" growing up.

He had a "controlling father" who was "volatile and violent" and there were difficulties with his mother. Social services split his family up and when O'Loughlin was in care he had ongoing difficulties, counsel said.

After leaving school O'Loughlin was "hopelessly ill-equipped to deal with integrating himself into society." His difficulty controlling his temper led to his assault convictions, counsel said.

Since going into custody, however, Mr O'Higgins said his client has engaged with education programmes, has developed literacy skills and is described by his teachers as "intelligent and capable, diligent and conscientious".

He is studying for a degree, has achieved a diploma and certificate and has won two awards for writing. He draws heavily on his crimes for his writing, "in a manner that is not sentimental or cloying but is attempting to grasp what has motivated him so far. It is an encouraging sign for his future rehabilitation," counsel said.

Mr O'Higgins added: "He has come a long way, he is undoubtedly a person who has done reasonably well in a controlled environment and has availed of all the facilities. He did not throw in the towel having twice been given a life sentence and he is still continuing to improve himself."

Counsel said his client is sorry and, after a long period with no light at the end of the tunnel, now has "aspirations of what he might do with his life".

Mr Justice White said he wanted to pay tribute to the deceased, who he said was a "very gentle man" who had a rewarding life before problems with alcohol took over. He said: "He was leading a quiet life and one cannot imagine the suffering he endured in the horrific way that he died."

The judge said will take into account the early guilty plea and all matters raised but the "extreme violence on previous occasions are matters of great concern to the court".