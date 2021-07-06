Cork man denies producing machete and table leg in alleged assault on neighbour

A 24-year-old man has been charged with assault causing harm to a neighbour on New Year’s Day and allegedly producing a machete and the leg of a table during the disputed incident.

Dylan Murphy, of 22 Brook Lodge Grove, Glanmire, Co Cork, is pleading not guilty to all charges and will be looking for a date for the hearing of the case.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that it was a suitable case for hearing at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan applied to have the accused released on bail pending trial arguing that it could take some time before a trial date would be available in the district court.

Garda Brian O’Sullivan objected on the basis of the seriousness of the allegations in the case.

The allegation was that in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year the complainant was standing outside in a green area outside his house when it is alleged he was punched 10 times in the head and face by the defendant and pulled to the ground.

It was further alleged by Garda O’Sullivan that “two or three minutes later he returned to the area and raised a machete over his head and threatened to harm him”.

Finally it was alleged that he arrived at the scene armed with the leg of a table.

Arising out of those allegations, Dylan Murphy is accused of assault causing harm and production of the machete and table leg.

In the course of his evidence, Garda O’Sullivan said it was alleged that the defendant’s house was searched and that three machetes were found in the attic of the house.

Mr Cuddigan asked Dylan Murphy during the bail application: “Would you undertake not to go next or near his residence?”

The defendant replied: “Of course.”

Refusing bail, Judge Olann Kelleher said that as well as what he described as a very serious assault it was also alleged that the defendant returned to the scene a number of times.

Murphy was remanded in custody until Tuesday for the purpose of a date being set for a trial.