Appeals judge says higher sentences needed to deter repeat offenders

An appeals court judge said sentences might have to be increased in cases of repeated driving without insurance as the prison terms were not deterring offenders.

Chelsea Hurley was appealing against a five-month jail term for offences that included driving without insurance and driving while disqualified from driving.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he would have to start increasing sentences that were being appealed to his court.

“What I said about increasing the sentences is going to have to be done,” the judge warned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

However, in Chelsea Hurley’s case he simply affirmed the order of Cork District Court so she now commences a five-month prison sentence and an eight-year driving ban.

The young woman who repeatedly defied court orders banning her from driving but she claimed that her life was in danger and that was why she was using her car.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at the original hearing that he did not accept the explanation put forward by Chelsea Hurley.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the latest incident of driving by the banned driver was detected on September 27.

Chelsea Hurley, of Dunmanus Crescent, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was observed driving from Gurranabraher Road to Blarney Street where she got out of the car and walked away.

She was arrested and conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station.

It turned out that she had been disqualified from driving for six years at the time.

Furthermore it was her seventh time driving without insurance, her fourth time driving while disqualified.

Defence solicitor Diane Hallahan asked her at the district court: “Why did you drive?” She replied: "Because my life was in danger."

Ms Hallahan said the defendant had been viciously assaulted in August last year.

Judge Kelleher said: “You are driving again after getting a six-year disqualification. The courts mean nothing to you — seven times driving without insurance.”

Ms Hallahan asked Chelsea Hurley again: “Were you driving to get away from this person (of whom she was in fear)?” Hurley replied: “Yeah.”

Judge Kelleher said: “I don’t accept her excuse.” He imposed a five-month jail term and a new driving disqualification of eight years.