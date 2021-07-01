Cash, car and cocaine among items seized by CAB

The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a search as part of an operation targeting the assets of an individual who is suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs in Sligo town.

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 13:45
Michelle McGlynn

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized a car, a motorbike and drugs during an operation in Co Sligo this morning.

CAB in conjunction with local Gardaí, the Regional Armed Support Unit and both the Garda and Customs dog units conducted a search as part of an operation targeting the assets of an individual who is suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs in Sligo town.

Four residential properties were searched along with a communal green area at the rear of the residences.

As a result of the search, the following were seized:

  • €24,465 cash 
  • 172 Volkswagen 
  • Golf R KTM off-road motorbike 
  • Documentation 
  • A small quantity of suspected cocaine 

In addition, €151,000 was restrained in financial accounts.

The investigation is ongoing.

