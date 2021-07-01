Agri businesses targeted in latest scam

Agri businesses are warned to be vigilant after a number of businesses have been targeted by scams that lost them thousands of euro.

Over the last week, four businesses have been victim to fraudulent transactions.

The fraud involved an individual contacting he business to place an order of up to 80 rolls of silage wrap, which would equate to two pallets.

The value of the products equated to somewhere between €6,000 and €7,000.

Payment is made over the phone using a credit card and a courier picks up the goods.

While the seller received payment, they are later contacted by the bank to say the card used for payment was cloned and the money would be taken back leaving the seller down the cost of the goods.

An Garda Síochána say four businesses in Cavan have reported incidents of these fraudulent transactions in the last week. There have also been similar incidents in Laois, Roscommon and Donegal.

Gardaí in Cavan identified similar thefts in other counties that occurred last month. These thefts also used cloned credit cards as well as silage wrap and some of the goods purchased included farm machinery.

On June 23, a second attempt was made to purchase 80 rolls of silage wrap from an agri-business in Co Cavan.

Gardaí were present when the goods were collected and two individuals were arrested.

They were taken to Cavan Garda Station and have since been released without charge with a file going to the DPP.

Gardaí are advising all businesses, especially those in the agri business sector, to be wary of customers wishing to pay for substantial goods over the phone if they are not familiar with the person.

Anyone who has been the victim of such a crime is asked to report any transactions that have been found to be fraudulent.