Cocaine use in Ireland has doubled since 2003, with more men aged between 25 and 34 using the drug than ever before, new research has found.

The Health Research Board (HRB) will today publish the findings from the National Drug and Alcohol Survey 2019 to 2020, which shows increased use of illegal stimulants, lower smoking levels, and continued high levels of binge drinking.

Drug use in men

According to the household survey, which interviewed 5,762 people aged 15 and over, 7% of people have used an illegal drug in the past year, with people aged between 15 and 24 being most likely to report drug use.

Men are twice as likely as women to use drugs, with drug use among men aged between 25 and 34 rising from 9% in 2002 to 2003 to 26% in 2019 to 2020.

Among young women aged 15 to 24, drug use has doubled since 2003, from 8% to 16%.

There is also a wider range of drugs being used since the previous survey, with 25% of those who used drugs in the last year reporting use of at least three different types, compared with 15% in 2014 to 2015.

Cocaine usage

Cocaine usage has increased “significantly” over the past five years, with 6.6% of respondents reporting to have used cocaine at least once in their lifetime, corresponding to 260,000 of the general population in Ireland.

Men aged 25 to 34 are most likely to report cocaine use in the last year, rising from 2% in 2002 to 2003 to 9% in 2019 to 2020.

Dr Deirdre Mongan, research officer at the HRB and lead author of the report, raised concerns about increased illegal stimulant use, and the mixing of alcohol with drugs.

“While there has been little change since the last survey in the number of people using drugs overall, what is notable is the rise in the use of illegal stimulants, particularly cocaine and amphetamines, as well as an increase in the use of LSD and poppers,” Dr Mongan said.

Mixing dangers

More than nine out of ten people who used cocaine in the last year also used alcohol at the same time, while 85% of respondents who had ever used cocaine consumed alcohol on their first occasion of cocaine use.

Dr Mongan added: “Mixing drugs or polydrug use, particularly alcohol and cocaine, is a real concern because it can result in greater physical harm.”

Rates of hazardous and harmful drinking remain high, with two-in-five drinkers engaging in heavy monthly binge drinking and one-in-five drinkers meeting the criteria for alcohol use disorder.

One of the positive findings of the study is the reduction in smoking.

There are fewer smokers than ever before, and the proportion of ex-smokers was found to be greater than current smokers for the first time.

There has also been an increase in the age of first use of most illegal drugs since 2002 to 2003.