Drug runner was under threat to clear €77k debt

Accused transported heroin, cannabis, and cocaine from Dublin to Cork
Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

A Dubliner running heroin supplies to Cork was under threat to clear a €77,000 debt to the point where his home was burned out and now he has been jailed for four years.

Seán Doyle, of 24 Kilfenora Road, Crumlin, Dublin, was sentenced at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to four years imprisonment consecutive to a jail term of 20 months he is currently serving.

Doyle admitted that on June 27, 2017, at the Travel Lodge in Frankfield, Cork, he had a combination of heroin, cannabis, and cocaine with a street value exceeding €13,000.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “I do accept he was not high in the operation but he was placed here by others but he was involved actively in the sale or supply of drugs.”

Detective Sergeant Joe Young said gardaí became aware of Seán Doyle being booked in temporarily at the Travel Lodge and that he was travelling to Dublin to get drugs for sale or supply in Cork City.

“Gardaí observed him drive into the car park of the Travel Lodge hotel. As soon as he did he was searched,” Det Sgt Young said.

Following the search at the car park, his room at the hotel was also searched.

Between the searches, heroin worth over €18,000 was found together with cocaine with a street value of over €2,000 and cannabis worth €1,600.

A considerable amount of mixing agent was also located with a weighing scales.

Doyle admitted he had gone to Dublin to get heroin and that he had done this previously three or four times to work off the debt he had amassed.

Det Sgt Young said the 20 months sentence imposed on Doyle in March this year in Dublin was also for drug-dealing.

The detective accepted that the accused was possibly forced into doing this and that his home in Dublin had been burned out.

However, he added that Doyle had been placed in a strategic location in Cork in terms of drug distribution.

