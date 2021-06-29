Judge asks shoplifting sisters why they haven't learned English

Case against Romanian women adjourned to allow them gather money to compensate the shops
Judge asks shoplifting sisters why they haven't learned English

Rodica and Maria Rostas leaving Letterkenny District Court. (NW Newspix)

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Stephen Maguire

A judge has asked two Romanian sisters why they haven't learned how to speak English, having spent six years in Ireland.

Judge Alan Mitchell criticised Maria, aged 23, and Rodica, aged 25, Rostas who appeared before Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal on a number of shoplifting charges.

The women admitted all the charges following thefts from Dunnes Stores, Iceland, and Dealz but did not have any compensation in court.

The items stolen included groceries and children's clothing to the value of more than €270.

Judge Mitchell asked the women: "Why have you not learned English in six years. 

Do you want to go back to Romania? We can arrange that.

The court was told that Maria did not work but Rodica sold The Big Issue magazine around Ballybofey and made €20 a day.

The women's solicitor Patsy Gallagher said they were supported by their families who mostly worked in local car washes.

Judge Mitchell added: "I presume that in shops in Romania you have to pay for goods. If you steal you have to compensate the shops."

He added that he was disappointed the women, with addresses at Main Street and The Green, in Convoy, had not been saving up the money to compensate the shops, as the thefts happened more than a year ago.

He adjourned the cases until next week to allow the women to gather the compensation for the shops and warned them they faced serious consequences if they didn't.

"If you don't pay the money there is free travel to, and accommodation in, Mountjoy Prison.

"I take it neither of you would like to see the inside of an Irish prison?" he added.

