Man who threatened to stab gardaí in rampage at Cork house 'had no memory of event'

Armed gardaí had to be called to a house in Togher where a man brandished knives, broke windows, and then came out threatening to kill a member of An Garda Síochána.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí first responded to a call for assistance at about 6.30 in the morning.

They arrived to find that a woman who lived there was visibly upset.

Mark Glavin, of 9 Connolly Green in Ballyphehane, was in the house at Shournagh Grove, Togher, Cork, causing extensive damage to the house.

Glavin appeared at upstairs windows where he smashed all of them. He took bannisters from the stairs and threw them down at gardaí gathered at the front of the house.

Glavin left the house at one stage and walked towards Garda Ray Prendiville threatening to stab him and other gardaí.

Garda Prendiville retreated and called for the armed support unit.

Sgt Kelleher said that as well as threatening gardaí, Glavin, 30, threatened to self-harm.

The incident ended shortly after Glavin emerged from the house again, shouting threats but eventually putting down the two knives. He was then arrested and taken from the scene.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total jail term of eight months on Glavin. The judge had initially indicated a longer prison sentence but decided on eight months to make allowance for time already served by the accused on remand.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said:

Unfortunately, he has no memory of the incident.

"He woke up in the Garda station. He cannot remember what happened.”

The accused man pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman in the house who was known to him, causing criminal damage and threatening to kill Garda Prendiville.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This was a very serious matter happening at 6.30 in the morning. He caused over €2,500 damage to the property. He threatened to kill the garda, and the armed response unit had to be called.”

When the charges arising out of the incident on August 15, 2020, were considered by the Director of Public Prosecutions it was decided that the case could only be dealt with at Cork District Court on a plea of guilty and that otherwise it would have to be a trial by judge and jury at the circuit court.