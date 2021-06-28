Book of evidence served on Corkman accused of hacking into computer parking system

New anti-computer crime laws used to charge 29-year-old
Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a 29-year-old man under new anti-computer crime legislation arising out the alleged hacking into a computer parking system.

Detective Garda Paul Fitzpatrick of the Garda National Cyber Crime Unit confirmed service of a book of evidence on David Young, from Cois na hAbhann, Cloyne, Co Cork.

He is charged with intentionally accessing an information system without lawful authority or reasonable excuse by infringing a security measure.

The offence, which Young is alleged to have committed between September 4 and 5, 2018, is contrary under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Offences Relating to Information Systems) Act 2017.

He is also charged with intentionally hindering or interrupting the functioning of an information system at the Vodafone Data Centre at Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park, Dublin 17. 

The offence allegedly involved altering data between May 22 and September 3, 2018.

Nine offences

The book of evidence contains a total of nine offences. 

They also include operating a computer with the intention of making a gain for himself and others and causing a loss to others.

He is also charged with making a demand with menaces by threatening to release information from 12,000 customers’ account with Park Magic Mobile Solutions to make a gain for himself.

Finally, he is charged with five counts of dishonestly obtaining parking credit totalling €270 between May 28, 2018, and August 17, 2018.

The Director of Public Prosecutions previously directed trial by indictment in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on September 1. 

It will then be a matter for a date to be set for a trial at the circuit court.

#courtscrimecork
