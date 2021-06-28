Man arrested after €760,000 cannabis seizure at Rosslare Europort

Officers found 38kgs of the drug in a truck that that had disembarked from a ferry from mainland Europe
The drugs seized during the operation. Picture: Revenue

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 10:26
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of more than €750,000 worth of cannabis at Rosslare Europort.

As part an investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched a truck at the port this past Friday.

The vehicle had disembarked from a ferry from mainland Europe.

Inside, officers found roughly 38kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of approximately €760,000.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 30s, was then arrested by gardaí. 

He is currently detained, under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Wexford Garda Station. 

A garda investigation is ongoing.

A Revenue spokesperson said that if any businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

