Man was armed with pepper spray following attack on his former partner, court hears

A 41-year-old man accused of attacking and injuring his ex-partner after cutting up her clothes and work uniform has been held in custody.

Floria Oprea, who had been residing at South Circular Rd, Dublin, was allegedly found carrying pepper spray when gardaí arrested him.

The construction worker appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court today when he was held until bail terms have been met.

He was charged with assault causing harm, criminal damage, and possessing pepper spray as a weapon in connection with the incident in the early hours of this morning.

Garda John Yeats told the court Mr Oprea, who was arrested at 1.15am, made no reply when charged.

There was an objection to bail.

Garda Yeats alleged Mr Oprea had an argument with the woman. It was claimed he cut up her clothes, including her work uniform with a knife.

The court heard he allegedly followed her when she went out of their home and she was assaulted.

Judge Simms was told she was hospitalised after receiving a blow to her face which had resulted in “a large lump on her forehead”.

Gardaí arrived and found the accused was carrying pepper spray, the court was told.

They had lived together in a relationship that lasted three months and the garda feared witness interference if bail were granted.

He agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the relationship had fluctuated and it was possible that bail conditions could alleviate his concerns.

Counsel proposed that his client could reside at another location in the north of the city.

He said Mr Oprea was a labourer and back working in construction the country began opening up again.

He was willing to have no contact with the alleged injured party.

Mr McCrave said a refusal of bail could result in his client being held in custody pending trial for a substantial period.

Directions from the DPP have yet to be obtained.

Judge Simms granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €250, but insisted that someone else would have to be approved to act as an independent surety which was set at €500.

This would ensure there would be no breach of bail, he said.

He must live at an address on the northside and stay out of the Dublin 8 area after he is released.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail on these terms and will face his next hearing on Thursday at Cloverhill District Court.