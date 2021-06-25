Man due in court charged with head-butting robbery victim

Fri, 25 Jun, 2021 - 09:57
Greg Murphy

A man is due in court later this morning, charged with robbing and assaulting another man on Limerick's Henry Street on June 23.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm when a man was head-butted after refusing to give another man money.

After a brief struggle, the victim fell to the floor and the suspect fled the scene.

The injured man was brought to University Hospital Limerick where he was treated for his injuries and then discharged.

A man in his 30s was arrested after gardaí carried out a patrol of the area.

He was detained at Henry Street garda station where he was later charged.

He is due before Limerick City District Court later this morning.

