Clare gardaí seize €51k worth of cannabis plants in Kilrush

Gardaí in West Clare have seized €51,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Kilrush following two separate investigations.
No arrests have been made, but gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry.

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 12:11
Greg Murphy

During a search of a house at around 8pm on Tuesday, gardaí discovered 60 suspected cannabis plants with an estimated worth of €48,000.

In an unrelated search in Kilrush on the same evening, a further €3,000 worth of suspect cannabis plants were discovered.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Latest

