Man arrested in Limerick after €139k laundered through his bank account and seven other countries

A man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation in money laundering in Co Limerick.
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are detaining the man, believed to be in his late teens, at Henry Street garda station in the city.
A search was carried out early this morning by gardaí working under Operation Skein.
It is alleged that between July 20 and 23, 2020, €139,211 was laundered through the man's bank account, with the money being the results of invoice redirect fraud scams in Russia, Slovakia, Taiwan, India and South Korea.
The money was transferred to Turkey and Germany, but gardaí say there were transfers and withdrawals to and from accounts in Ireland.