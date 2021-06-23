Policing Authority hails Garda pandemic efforts but voices concerns over spit hoods

The Policing Authority has praised the work of An Garda Síochána over the course of a year defined by the Covid-19 pandemic, but said it still has concerns over the use of spit hoods.

In the organisation's latest annual report, the chair of the authority, Bob Collins, wrote: "The depth of appreciation throughout the community, by the great majority of people, for the work of the Garda Síochána has been of a remarkable character.

The new tone of close engagement, of mutual respect, of understanding and of support was virtually universally lauded."

However, he said not everyone had a positive experience of policing over the past year and added: "The two most recent [Policing Authority] reports in 2021 have reflected a drift from the previous warmth of appreciation and that will be a focus of particular attention in our future work.

"The challenge for the commissioner and his colleagues will be to hold on to the positive achievements of 2020 and to arrest any departure from it, whatever the accumulated strains and pressures of what has been a very demanding year."

He also welcomed work by gardaí to review the reasons for the low levels of successful detections in sexual crimes and said the Policing Authority would continue to work closely with gardaí regarding the dangers of children being lured into crime.

He also welcomed the decision by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to establish an Anti-Corruption Unit in the Garda Síochána, describing it as "a very important initiative".

The report outlined how the PA engaged with as many as 48 different groups, often more than once, "as the experience of Covid-19 was not static as the various restrictions changed during the year".

Anti-spit hoods

"Chief among the concerns of the Authority was the introduction of anti-spit hoods," it said.

"While introduced with the intent of offering protection to the workforce, the Authority expressed concern at their introduction and sought assurances that these would only be introduced for the duration of the pandemic.

"Given the severity of these devices, the Authority placed an emphasis on usage being carefully and consistently monitored, agreeing a reporting template for members of the Garda Síochána to complete after each use of the device.

"It emerged that these devices had no proven effectiveness in preventing the spread of Covid-19 and their use remains a concern for the Authority."