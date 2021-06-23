17 arrested on suspicion of finacing jihadi terroism in Ireland last year

Gardaí investigating Jihadi terrorist groups arrested 18 individuals in Ireland last year, according to a new report.

The vast majority of these arrests (17) were in connection with the financing of jihadist terrorism.

A foreign terrorist fighter (FTF) in Syria who might return to Ireland is also under investigation.

The previously unpublished figures and details of these investigations have been unveiled as part of Europol’s European Union Terrorism Situation and Trend report.

The report notes that those arrested on suspicion of financing jihadist terrorist activities include both male and female suspects with Irish nationality, dual nationalities, and foreign nationalities.

Suspects used legal and illegal sources of revenue to generate funds, which were transferred through money service businesses to other countries in Europe, including Turkey, and also to Afghanistan.

The report also notes that Irish authorities indicated “a small number” of foreign terrorist fighters who fought “with or against IS” are present in the State.

Only four other EU countries, France (99), Spain (37), Austria (30), and Germany (27) reported more jihadi-terror related arrests than Ireland in 2020.

Dissident republicans

The report also found that, early in the pandemic, Covid-19 restrictions suppressed the activities of dissident republican groups the new Irish Republican Army (NIRA) and the Continuity IRA.

However, the report states that operational activities have started to return to pre-pandemic levels.

A number of attacks involving small improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were reported in 2020 including an attempted attack when an IED was recovered attached to a commercial goods vehicle at Belfast docks.

It was claimed the device, discovered on February 4, had been planted to coincide with the UK leaving the EU.

While issues surrounding Brexit are not believed to be a major factor in the attacks, the international attention brought to such incidents as a result of the current border issues could be exploited by the groups for recruitment purposes.