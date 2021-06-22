Man admits to flying into Cork to pick up €21k of cannabis delivered by gardaí

A package of cannabis containing over €21,000 of the drug was delivered to a house in Banduff in Cork in a controlled delivery by gardaí and customs officers and now a 37-year-old man has confirmed his signed plea of guilty to charges arising out of this.

Janus Tyszkiewicz, with an address at Granary Hall, Mount Oval, Rochestown, confirmed these signed pleas of guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.