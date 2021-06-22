Man admits to flying into Cork to pick up €21k of cannabis delivered by gardaí

A package of cannabis containing over €21,000 of the drug was delivered to a house in Banduff in Cork in a controlled delivery by gardaí and customs officers and now a 37-year-old man has confirmed his signed plea of guilty to charges arising out of this.
Janus Tyszkiewicz, with an address at Granary Hall, Mount Oval, Rochestown, confirmed these signed pleas of guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.
Judge Brian O’Callaghan adjourned sentencing in the case until September 3.
Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said at the bail hearing in relation to this case in July last year that there was a controlled delivery of a package made on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at a house in Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork.
By the defendant’s own evidence during his application for bail Tyszkiewicz said he had flown in on Monday for the purpose of picking up the package and it had been his intention to fly back to Poland. He also said that he had been thinking of returning to live in Ireland.
Det. Garda O’Sullivan said the delivery was made in a joint operation by officers from Customs and the Gardaí. Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused had no conviction for anything in Ireland and freely admitted to gardaí his travel plans.
The most serious charge to which the accused man pleaded guilty was having cannabis for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000. This can carry a mandatory sentence of 10 years on conviction unless there are exceptional circumstances.