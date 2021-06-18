Man injured after gang throw glass bottles at bar staff on South William Street

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says there are plans to combat such incidents as more businesses open up.
Three men, in their early 20s and late teens, were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station.

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 17:44
Michelle McGlynn

Three young men are being questioned after an altercation in Dublin city centre last night.

Video footage that has been widely shared on social media showed glass bottles being thrown at staff members of a premises in the area during the row on South William Street.

One of the staff was brought to St James's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three men, in their early 20s and late teens, were arrested and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says there are plans to combat such incidents as more businesses open up.

He said the plans include high-visibility patrols to manage the situation.

"Regrettably, there is an element who come out to socialise who will engage in such activity.

"We will respond to those matters quickly and deal with them properly and effectively through the criminal justice system."

crime
