Child 'hysterical' when foster parent tried to bathe him, court hears

A jury in the trial of parents and other family members who allegedly abused children have been hearing from foster parents of the complainants.

The various witnesses told how the children in their care had issues with self-care and food on arrival in their homes. One foster mother described how a child became "hysterical" when she tried to bathe him, and another described how a child came to her with very little hair.

The court also heard from gardaí who made referrals to Tusla after interactions with the family before the children were taken into care.

The foster parents were giving evidence in the trial of three men and three women.

The charges against a fourth woman — the children's grandmother — were withdrawn earlier in the week by direction of the trial judge.

The remaining six accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, as well as aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants.

The father of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts including rape, anal rape, oral rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

The mother of the three main child complainants has pleaded not guilty to 25 counts including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and wilfully neglecting a child at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

The mother and father have also pleaded not guilty to wilfully neglecting two other boys at a location in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

Two further men and two women, including aunts and uncles of the children, are also on trial.

A woman aged in her 30s has pleaded not guilty to three counts, including sexually assaulting the girl and sexually assaulting one of the boys at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

A man aged in his 40s has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts including rape, anal rape, oral rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

A man aged in his 20s has pleaded not guilty 10 counts including rape, oral rape, anal rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

A woman aged in her 30s has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation at locations in Munster on unknown dates between August 18, 2014, and April 28, 2016.

There are reporting restrictions in place in the case to protect the identities and welfare of the child complainants.