Rolex watches, diamond ring and a car among items seized by CAB

One of the watches and the VW Polo seized as part of the operation. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 18:13
Michelle McGlynn

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized a number of items following a search operation in Co Limerick this morning.

During the course of the search, the following items were seized:

  • two Rolex watches (one ladies, one gents) 
  • diamond ring 
  • €1,100 cash 
  • 161 VW Polo 
  • financial documentation

In addition to these items, a 192 Mercedes Benz A180 and €14,425 in cash that had previously been seized by local Gardaí will now form part of the CAB proceedings.

The investigation is focused on the assets of people suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Limerick area.

Man made death threats to Garda in Castletownbere after drinking session, court told

crime
