Man arrested following discovery of sophisticated growhouse

A man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station.
A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized with an estimated street value of €112,000. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 21:20
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Roscommon have arrested a man following the seizure of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation today.

Gardaí obtained a warrant for a residence in Frenchpark and the search was conducted at 3.30pm this afternoon.

During the course of the search, a sophisticated growhouse was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property.

A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized with an estimated street value of €112,000.

Gardaí also seized approximately 22.5kgs of vacuum packed cannabis herb. This had an estimated street value of €480,000.

A man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.

Latest

