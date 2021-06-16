Man arrested following discovery of sophisticated growhouse

Gardaí in Roscommon have arrested a man following the seizure of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation today.
Gardaí obtained a warrant for a residence in Frenchpark and the search was conducted at 3.30pm this afternoon.
During the course of the search, a sophisticated growhouse was discovered in the residence and external sheds on the property.
A total of 139 cannabis plants of varying maturity were seized with an estimated street value of €112,000.
Gardaí also seized approximately 22.5kgs of vacuum packed cannabis herb. This had an estimated street value of €480,000.
A man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station.
All drugs will now be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.