Mother and son charged with alleged criminal damage at site using an excavator

A mother and son have been released on bail after undertaking not to interfere with an area of ground at which gardaí allege they caused criminal diggers by using an excavator.

Sarah Holland, 67, and James Holland, 35, of Rathrout, Ballinadee, Co Cork, appeared before Clonakilty District Court charged with criminal damage to the site at Templebryan South near Clonakilty on dates between May 11 and May 16, 2020.

It is alleged an excavator was used to dig up trenches and ditches at the premises, with one estimate putting the cost of the alleged damage at €16,000.

Det Garda James Keane told Judge James McNulty he had arrested both Sarah and James Holland by appointment at Clonakilty Garda Station yesterday and had later charged both.

The judge heard when Ms Holland was charged she replied: "I am protecting ground."

When Mr Holland was charged, he replied: "We were protecting our land. It was our property from day one. It was willed to my mother."

The court also heard the site is owned by Pike Construction Ltd.

Det Garda Keane said in both cases a file had been submitted to the DPP, who had instructed that a charge of criminal damage was to be preferred against both Mr and Ms Holland.

No objection to bail

Det Garda Keane said gardaí had no objection to bail once conditions were adhered to.

Judge McNulty asked that Ms Holland, a retired farmer, and her son both get legal representation as what was before the court "sounded quite serious".

He released both on bail, subject to general bail conditions and to special conditions, which includes that they do not enter or interfere with the plot of ground at Templebryan South, that they do not employ anyone to enter or interfere with the plot there or engage anyone to conduct any type of activity, and that they do not interfere with Pike Construction as it conducts any type of activity at the disputed ground.

The conditions also include that both Mr and Mrs Holland do not have any direct or indirect contact, including through social media, with the owners of Pike Construction.

Both James Holland and Sarah Holland were released on bail on their own bonds of €1,000, no cash required, to appear before court on June 25. Legal aid was granted to Ms Holland.