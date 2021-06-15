Man admits to smuggling €600k worth of cannabis into Cork

A Polish van driver has confessed to importing over €600,000 worth of cannabis into Cork last March.

The driver was caught with the illegal drugs concealed in the panels of a van at Ringaskiddy on Tuesday, March 9.

The 21-year-old Polish man has been remanded in custody since he was charged on that date three months ago.

Detective Garda Dermot Crowley made the arrest at Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy, on the day and charged Kamil Wlizlo of Piekne, Eik, Poland, that on March 9 he imported the controlled drug, namely cannabis, when its street value amounted to €618,850.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until June 25 with the accused remanded in continuing custody.

At the time of the drug importation it was reported that the drug detector dog Marley helped to sniff out the drugs during the search of the Polish-registered van, which had arrived from Roscoff, France.

The charges follow the discovery by customs officers of drugs wrapped in 37 separate parcels in the van that disembarked from the Brittany Ferries vessel, Armorique, upon its arrival in Cork.

Det. Garda Dermot Crowley of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad said Mr Wlizlo made no reply to charges when they were put to him after caution following translation by the interpreter.

When the matter first came before Cork District Court, solicitor Frank Buttimer said that his client had virtually no English and he said he would require an interpreter for court appearances.

He also applied for free legal aid, saying that Mr Wlizlo was a man of extremely limited means. Judge Olann Kelleher granted him free legal aid.