Cork girl settles case for €75,000 after impaling arm on railing spikes

A young girl who hurt her arm when it became impaled on railing spikes as she climbed a construction site wall has settled her High Court action for €75,000.

Megan Cara Austin, from Carrigaline, Co Cork, was 10 years of age when she climbed the construction site wall and railings near her home so she could take a shortcut.

Megan, now aged 15, of Castleheights, Kilmoney. Carrigaline, Co Cork, had, through her grandmother Áine Wrenne, sued construction company Hallmark Building Contractor Ltd, with offices at Mallow Business Park, Gouldshill, Mallow, Co Cork, Nama, and developer John Barry and his wife Elaine of Barnet, Hertfordshire, England.

It was claimed the girl was climbing the wall and railings at the entrance to the Castlelands construction site adjacent to her home on January 5, 2016, when her left foot slipped and her left arm became impaled in the spikes at the top of the railing.

It was claimed there was a failure to anticipate that the fence and the spikes would cause the type of injury the girl suffered.

It was further claimed there was a failure to cordon off the area and an alleged failure to take into account that the area was used as a shortcut by members of the public, in particular children.

The claims were denied.

Megan suffered a skin flap laceration measuring 10cm long to the middle of her left arm. She was brought to Cork University Hospital where she was transferred to theatre to have the wound washed out and repaired. There was no underlying structural injury, but the girl is left with a permanent scar.

Sinead Behan, for the girl, told the court the Personal Injuries Assessment Board had recommended an award of €91,500 but this had been rejected as at the time it had been thought the child may require further treatment.

Counsel said liability was an issue in the case and alleged contributory negligence may also be an issue.

Approving the €75,000 settlement, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the girl had suffered a laceration when she climbed the wall and railings to take a shortcut.

He said there were difficulties in terms of liability in the case and he noted there was a risk that if the case went to trial, alleged contributory negligence could be assessed at 50% on the child’s part.

The judge said the offer before the court was a very good one.