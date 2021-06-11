Two women running prostitution ring in Westmeath found guilty of human trafficking 

Two Nigerian women who ran a prostitution ring from a base in Mullingar have been found guilty of human trafficking offences in what is believed to be the first conviction of its type in Ireland.

Alicia Edosa, aged 44, and Edith Enoghaghase, aged 31, were each found guilty on two counts of trafficking women into Ireland on dates between September 2016 and June 2018 contrary to the Criminal Law (Human Trafficking) Act 2008 following a six-week jury trial at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court.

The jury of 10 men and two women found Edosa not guilty on two other counts of human trafficking.

Edosa, of The Harbour, Market Point, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, and Enoghaghase, of Meeting House Lane, Mullingar, were also each convicted of a single offence of organising prostitution as well as a series of money laundering offences.

Enoghaghase’s husband, Omonuwa Desmond Osaighbovo, aged 30, was found not guilty of a single charge of prostitution but guilty of four money laundering offences.

All three were found not guilty of the commission of an offence for a criminal organisation contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to a total of 63 separate offences.

Voodoo ceremony

The trial heard evidence from four women who claimed they were forced into prostitution in Ireland after undergoing a voodoo ceremony in their native Nigeria in what the prosecution claimed was a “tragic” case of exploitation.

The victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, provided dramatic evidence of long, harrowing journeys from their homeland via north Africa and southern Europe before arriving in Ireland.

Lead investigator Superintendent Dermot Drea praised the bravery and perseverance of the victims in what he described as 'a lengthy and complex investigation'.

Counsel for the defendants had claimed the victims in the case had made false human trafficking allegations against the accused in order to secure their rights to remain in Ireland.

They also rejected claims that they had voluntarily decided to work as prostitutes.

One witness gave evidence that she was trafficked into Ireland on a promise by Edosa of earning up to €3,500 a month by working as a shop assistant but was forced into prostitution within days of arriving in Ireland, which had been described to her as “the land of milk and honey”.

The 26-year-old mother of one said she had felt betrayed by Edosa, who had arranged her travel from Nigeria to Ireland via Libya and Italy.

She recounted how she had been raped in Tripoli and used a false Irish passport to get through immigration at Dublin Airport.

The trial heard Edosa had kept €44,000 of the woman’s earnings while also threatening to kill her son and entire family back in Nigeria if she did not follow instructions.

“I was like a sex machine and money-making machine for her,” the witness remarked.

She recounted how if she collected €1,000, she was only allowed to keep €10 for herself which sometimes left her starving for days.

The woman told Fiona Murphy, prosecuting, that she would never have left Nigeria if she knew that she would end up working as a prostitute in Ireland.

Worked in various locations

The trial heard the woman worked in various locations around the country including Limerick, Cork, Galway, Castlebar, Navan, Athlone, Letterkenny, Cavan, and Dundalk.

Judge Francis Comerford remanded Edosa and Enoghaghase in custody until a sentencing hearing later this year when victim impact statements will also be heard.

The judge granted an application by Osaighbovo for bail conditions to be extended for the father of three despite an objection by gardaí, who said there was a concern he would abscond from the jurisdiction before his next court appearance.

Outside the courthouse, Supt Dermot Drea, who led the investigation into human trafficking, said he hoped the first convictions for the offence under the 2008 legislation would encourage other victims and people with information on the crime to come forward to gardaí.

“The actions of those convicted are all about making money regardless of the consequences of the victims,” Supt Drea said.

He praised the bravery and perseverance of the victims in what he described as “a lengthy and complex investigation”.