Keane Mulready-Woods accused to be tried at non-jury Special Criminal Court

Two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods in Drogheda will go on trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court following an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Michael O'Donovan solicitor, acting for the DPP, told Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the three-judge court that Paul Crosby (25) of Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, Co Louth has been charged at the District Court with the teenager's murder at a house in Rathmullan Park on an unknown date between 11 and 14 January, 2020.