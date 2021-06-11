Two arrested following €60k drug seizure in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork have made two arrests in relation to a drug seizure in the city this week.
Gardaí executed a search warrant at a container near Centre Park Road at 7.30pm on Wednesday as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.
During the search, €55,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €5,000 of suspected cocaine and a small quantity of suspected diazapam tablets were seized.
A weighing scales and a quantity of zip lock bags were also seized.
Two men, in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Bridewell Garda Station.
The pair have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court today.
All the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.