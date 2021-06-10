Nine arrested, drugs seized during joint Garda/PSNI operation targeting the INLA

Gardaí and the PSNI said this particular Joint Agency Task Force operation has been ongoing since last summer
The Garda Armed Support Unit took part in the searches in Donegal and Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 17:13
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have searched seven properties in Dublin and Donegal as part of a two-day cross-border investigation targeting organised crime connected to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

Working as part of the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF), officers from local detective and drug units, the Special Detective Unit, the Armed Support Unit, and the Garda Dog Unit conducted the searches in the towns of Kerrykeel and Buncrana in Donegal, and Finglas in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

A number of electronic devices were seized during the raids.

PSNI raids in Derry

As part of the Northern Irish side of the operation, officers from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PTCF) arrested nine individuals – eight men and one woman aged between 27 and 42 – in Derry and Limavady on Wednesday and Thursday.

PTCF officers also seized a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs, cannabis and cash in euros during eight searches in Derry.

The woman has been released on bail and the eight men remain in custody.

"The INLA in the North-West are involved in all forms of criminality, including the organised illegal supply of controlled drugs. 

"This operation looks to take action against those involved in this illegal drugs supply," said Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, head of the Criminal Investigation Branch,

'Borderless' criminal activity

Chief Supt McVea said it was the intention of An Garda Síochána and the PSNI to continue to investigate, frustrate, disrupt and dismantle the activity of organised crime groups operating in Ireland and Northern Ireland. 

Buncrana Garda District Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said this particular JATF operation had been ongoing since last summer. 

Supt Goretti said the INLA, and other gangs involved in drug dealing were "making huge profits and benefitting from this legal activity" and "devastating" communities in the process.

"Criminals do not recognise borders and through the work of the JATF we are able to do everything we can to ensure those involved in this type of organised and cross jurisdictional crime are dismantled and dealt with through the criminal justice system," she said.

