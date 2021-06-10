Cameron Blair: Legal issue halts hearing of evidence for a day

There will be no evidence heard today in the trial of a teenage boy who is accused of producing a knife during a dispute at a house party where 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair was murdered.
The now 16-year-old accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is charged with the production of a knife at a house on Bandon Road in Cork City on January 16, 2020.
The accused, who was 14 at the time of the incident, has pleaded not guilty to producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a dispute, to wit a knife, in a manner likely to unlawfully intimidate another person.
He has pleaded guilty to committing violent disorder with two other persons present together, using or threatening to use unlawful violence, and such conduct taken together would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at Bandon Road in Cork City to fear for his or another person's safety at the said place on the same occasion.
Addressing the jury today, Mr Justice David Keane said the trial had run into a legal issue which would be necessary to consider.
He asked the 12 jurors to return to the Central Criminal Court, which is sitting in Croke Park, at midday tomorrow.