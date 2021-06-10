Serving Garda due in court over coercive control offences

A serving member of An Garda Síochána was arrested yesterday in connection with the investigation of offences in relation to coercive control.
The man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested yesterday and has now been charged.
He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
He is currently suspended from An Garda Síochána.
Coercive control is a criminal offence where a person knowingly and persistently engages in behaviour that: is controlling or coercive, has a serious effect on a relevant person, and a reasonable person would consider it likely to have a serious effect on a relevant person.
A relevant person is: a spouse or civil partner, not a spouse, civil partner, or related to the other person but is or was in an intimate relationship with that other person.
Coercive control became a criminal offence in Ireland on January 1, 2019.