Man admits to murdering Rose Hanrahan

The Romanian man told the court that he was "guilty, and I feel sorry for what I did".
The coffin bearing the remains of Rose Hanrahan  in 2017.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 13:22
Paul Neilan

A Romanian man pleaded guilty this morning to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick this morning, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is "sorry for what I did".

Alexendru Iordache (46) with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, had been charged with the murder of Rose Hanrahan (78) on or about December 14-15, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City.

Ms Hanrahan, who lived alone, was found by relatives in her home on December 15.

Ioradache was extradited from Sussex in England in January, 2020.

Ms Hanrahan's family were present in Court Number 6 at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin for the brief hearing this morning.

Speaking through an interpreter, Iordache spoke only to confirm his name and tell the court that he was "guilty, and I feel sorry for what I did".

Mr Justice Michael White fixed Monday, July 5, 2021, for sentencing and told family members that they can come to court to give evidence of the effect of Ms Hanrahan's death upon them.

murder#courtsplace: limerick
