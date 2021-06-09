Man admits to murdering Rose Hanrahan

A Romanian man pleaded guilty this morning to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick this morning, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is "sorry for what I did".

Alexendru Iordache (46) with a previous address at Dreptatti Street, Bucharest, had been charged with the murder of Rose Hanrahan (78) on or about December 14-15, 2017, at New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick City.