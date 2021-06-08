'Prolific car thief' jailed for Cork crime spree

A crime spree of breaking into cars in areas of Cork City — including Bishopstown, Wilton and Frankfield — has resulted in a man being jailed for 18 months.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced Jason Kenny at Cork District Court.

“This man has 102 previous convictions. Before he is sentenced for these various matters – 16 more thefts today – he has an incredible amount of theft convictions,” Judge Kelleher said.

Noting that the accused had been given suspended sentences previously, the judge said: “He does not seem to be learning from it whatsoever.”

Apart from those 16 new counts of theft of items, there were admissions to breaking into 18 cars and stealing two of the vehicles.

His previous convictions included 23 counts of theft, 40 of causing criminal damage, nine for stealing cars and 11 for breaking into cars.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “He is just a prolific car thief.”

Sergeant Lyons said of Jason Kenny, of Heather Walk, Shanakiel, Cork, of the most recent spree of offending which dates back to between February 2020 and the present.

“They are all matters related to breaking into cars or stealing cars. All the thefts relate to thefts of things like loose change, sunglasses and criminal damage.”

The sergeant said that where there was criminal damage it consisted of prising open the car doors.

Addiction

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the 24-year-old became addicted to drugs and alcohol. He said he was taking cannabis as a teenager and ended up on heroin.

In custody since May 14, he is clear of drugs and engaging in a detoxification programme including reducing quantities of methadone.

Mr Collins-Daly said the young man would take small quantities of cash and property from cars in order to pay for drugs.

“A lot of the time he would be opening car doors that were unlocked,” he said.

Mr Collins-Daly said Kenny had strong support from his partner and family members who led blameless lives, and he was keen to address his difficulties.