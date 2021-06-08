Man admits to filming three males in toilet cubicles in Cork

A 45-year-old man confessed to engaging in sexually offensive conduct by using a mobile phone to record three unknown males using toilet cubicles at Apple Computers at Hollyhill in Cork, Cork Airport and Blackpool shopping centre.

Garfield Ebbs with an address at Fairfield Green, Farranree, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded him on continuing bail for sentencing on September 8.

Defence barrister Ray Boland said the defence would have a psychological report before the court for the sentencing hearing.

State solicitor Frank Nyhan said there was no objection to Ebbs being remanded on continuing bail. One additional condition of bail was required, namely the accused surrendering his passport.

Mr Nyhan confirmed that the accused had done that and had given an undertaking not to apply for new travel documents.

Numerous counts appeared on the indictment against the accused man and he has been arraigned on five counts to which he pleaded guilty.

The five charges

Ebbs admitted engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 17 by penetrating the child’s mouth with his private parts. He pleaded guilty to paying a woman acting as a prostitute to engage in a sexual act with him.

The remaining three counts to which he pleaded guilty related to intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature by recording an unknown male in a toilet cubicle and storing the said movie clip on the mobile phone.

Those three counts related to June 26, 2017, at Apple Computers, Hollyhill, Cork, March 31, 2018, at Cork Airport and August 6, 2019, at Blackpool shopping centre.

The plea of guilty to those five charges was entered on what is termed a “full facts basis”, meaning that at the sentencing hearing the facts of the case related to the original indictment concerning numerous other charges will also be given in evidence by the prosecution, and may not be limited to the five charges to which he pleaded guilty.