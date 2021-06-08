'I like my family' says Corkman who breached safety order at parents' home 

A man who was warned by a judge not to breach an order to stay away from his parents' home returned there within two hours, breaking a window and putting them in fear.

The man had previously appeared before Judge James McNulty in relation to an earlier charge of breaching a safety order, and had been told by the judge not to return to the house.

However, gardaí were alerted just hours later that he was in the house. He was found leaving the property as gardaí arrived, and had a note on his person in which he had said he was leaving

The side window had been smashed in.

Family law proceedings

The man, who is also the subject of family law proceedings, told the judge that he had declined the offer of a hostel in a different part of Co Cork, which had been put to him at the previous court sitting.

That hostel place was to allow him time and space before he would avail of some treatment services, for which there is a waiting list, the court heard.

But the man said he had decided to return to his parents' home only to retrieve his phone and his wallet, so that he could arrange to stay in alternative accommodation.

Gardaí objected to bail, with one of the grounds being that he had already broken one undertaking not to go to the house and that he had put his parents in fear.

The man said of his decision to visit the property: "I did not think about it at the time."

Judge McNulty said he could not have forgotten it that easily.

"I like my family," the man said. "I would not do anything to hurt them."

Pleaded guilty

The man later pleaded guilty to a breach of the safety order and the damage to the window and was convicted.

He was remanded in custody to Cork Prison for two weeks, with a probation report to be prepared ahead of sentencing.