Man arrested in connection with €120,000 cocaine seizure

A man has been arrested following the seizure of suspected cocaine in Co Laois.
Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in the Cappakeel area of Portlaoise at around 2.50pm yesterday.
Upon a search of the vehicle, cocaine with an estimated value of €120,000 was discovered.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure.
He is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda station.
The drugs that were seized will now be sent for further analysis.
Investigations are continuing.