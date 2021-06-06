Two arrested in connection with cannabis seizure worth €225k

Gardaí in Louth have arrested two people following the seizure of cannabis and cash on Saturday.
Members of the drug unit conducted a number of searches at homes in the Bryanstown Court and The Riverbank areas of Drogheda.
Approximately €180,000 of cannabis herb, €45,000 of cannabis plant and €7,000 cash were recovered and seized across the two locations.
Two men, aged in their 30s, have been arrested and are being detained at Drogheda Garda station.
The drugs will now be sent for further analysis.
The searches conducted by Gardaí attached to the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit were carried out as part of an ongoing operation targeting the cultivation, sale, supply and distribution of drugs in the area.