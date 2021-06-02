Man arrested over online harassment of Limerick politician 

Limerick Councillor Elisa O'Donovan Picture Press 22

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 22:53
Ryan O’Rourke

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the alleged online harassment of a public representative in Co Limerick.

The arrest comes after Limerick Independent Councillor Elisa O’Donovan was targeted last month.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that a man in his late 30s has been arrested.

“The man was detained at Henry Street Garda Station. He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the spokesperson said.

Responding to the news of the arrest, Councillor O’Donovan said:

“I was very relieved and surprised when I got the phone call. It shows how seriously the Gardaí took this offence. I know I have put up with this sort of thing for my whole life,” she said.

"It’s very important to report any such incidences to the gardaí to stop the perpetrator from doing it to  other women,” Ms O’Donovan added.

