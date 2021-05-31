Sum of cash recovered as man arrested following aggravated burglary

A man in his 20s has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Dublin.

The incident happened at around midday on Sunday after gardaí received a report of a burglary at a restaurant in the Applewood area of Swords.

Gardaí said that a man had entered the premises and threatened staff members with a weapon before fleeing the scene with a sum of cash.

Gardaí attended the scene and conducted searches of the area.

The man was located at a nearby premises and arrested. He was taken to Swords Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí added that the sum of cash was recovered.

“A file will be prepared for the DPP in relation to this matter,” gardaí added.

Sum of cash recovered as man arrested following aggravated burglary

