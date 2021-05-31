Sum of cash recovered as man arrested following aggravated burglary

A man in his 20s has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Dublin.
The incident happened at around midday on Sunday after gardaí received a report of a burglary at a restaurant in the Applewood area of Swords.
Gardaí said that a man had entered the premises and threatened staff members with a weapon before fleeing the scene with a sum of cash.
Gardaí attended the scene and conducted searches of the area.
The man was located at a nearby premises and arrested. He was taken to Swords Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Gardaí added that the sum of cash was recovered.
“A file will be prepared for the DPP in relation to this matter,” gardaí added.