Eight arrested after €900k worth of cannabis seized in Limerick

A targeted operation in Limerick city today resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of suspected cannabis and a sum of cash.
A number of premises across the city were searched today and cannabis herb worth €900,000 was seized along with €45,000 cash.
Eight people have been arrested - one woman aged in her 40s and seven men aged from their 20s to 70s.
All eight are currently detained at various Limerick city Garda stations.
The operation is part of ongoing investigations into drug distribution networks in the mid-west.
Investigations are ongoing.