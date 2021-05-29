Corkman who failed to attend sentencing in €35k theft case was 'sick from fear'

The accused man was remanded in custody for sentencing
Corkman who failed to attend sentencing in €35k theft case was 'sick from fear'

A bench warrant had to be issued for the arrest of Tim Shelly on May 10 when he failed to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 09:56
Liam Heylin

A middle-aged man failed to show up in court for his sentencing for stealing €35,000 and it has now emerged that the accused was sick with fear.

A bench warrant had to be issued for the arrest of Tim Shelly of Crosshaven Road, Carrigaline, County Cork, on May 10 when he failed to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Stephen Cleary arrested Tim Shelly and brought him before the court on the warrant.

Imelda Kelly, prosecution barrister, said the State was now applying to have the accused man remanded in custody for sentencing.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked: “Why did he not show up?” Dermot Sheehan, defence barrister, replied: “Fear. He told me he was literally sick from fear.” 

Mr Sheehan said the defendant had produced €500 in court to compensate the injured party. Ms Kelly said that now brought total compensation to date to €1,350.

The background to the case was that a total of €35,000 was stolen through cheques received by the accused at Maxol service station, Ballinwillin, Mitchelstown, County Cork, on three dates in 2012 - €15,000 on February 18, €10,000 on August 1 and €10,000 on August 10.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “I will remand him in custody to Tuesday June 1. I cannot continue with repeated warrants.”

More in this section

Jury must decide if teenager produced knife 'capable of inflicting serious injury' in Cameron Blair case Jury must decide if teenager produced knife 'capable of inflicting serious injury' in Cameron Blair case
Legal law concept image Suspended sentence for Corkman who assaulted his ex-wife and her parents
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 8, 2021 Man claims €70k of heroin found in gear bag on Cork-Limerick road is not his
#courtsplace: cork
Corkman who failed to attend sentencing in €35k theft case was 'sick from fear'

Eight arrested after €900k worth of cannabis seized in Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 16
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices