Conditions for animals in Cork farm at centre of cruelty case 'immeasurably better'

Significant improvements have been reported at a farm at Castletreasure on the outskirts of Cork City where animal cruelty was detected more than a year ago.

Tadhg Cashman, 51, of Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, was back before Cork District Court where he was prosecuted for animal cruelty and related charges and given three months to put all matters in order on his farm.

Veterinary Inspector Edward Myers said he visited the farm on Thursday, May 27. In compliance with the requirements made by the Department of Agriculture and direction of the court, “Mr Cashman has disposed of all of his breeding farm animals”.

The inspector said Mr Cashman now had five non-breeding animals and had also repaired sheds and farm buildings for the protection of his animals and was in the process of repairing fencing.

Defence solicitor, Anne Tait, said: “It is immeasurably better.” Mr Myers agreed that conditions were significantly better on the farm. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned sentencing until October 1 for the defendant to continue repairing fencing on his farm.

Previously, he pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to causing unnecessary suffering to animals, failing to arrange burial of carcasses and two counts related to failure to fence his lands to restrict the movement of animals in February 2020.

Sergeant James Sweeney visited the 110-acre farm at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, on February 17, 2020, where the carcass of a dead animal was found near a shed. Veterinary inspector Edward Myers from the Department of Agriculture was notified.

Sgt Sweeney said: “We walked the 110 acres with Tadhg Cashman. Numerous animals in various stages of decomposition were found around the farm. Little or no fences were present and the animals had no shed or shelter and there was no grazing available.”

Sergeant Sweeney said: “The issue is not wanton neglect. It is more an issue of capability.” Ms Tait said Tadhg Cashman lived completely alone and was isolated.