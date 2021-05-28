Man arrested following theft and fraud incident in Clonmel

A man, aged in his 30s, attended Clonmel Garda Station where he was arrested and detained.
Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 09:24
Greg Murphy

A man has been charged in connection with a theft and fraud incident in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

On May 27, at around 10am, gardaí received a report that a woman lost her purse in the St Mary Street area of the town.

Shortly after, gardaí were notified of a debit card, belonging to the woman, being used in a transaction at a local shop. 

When gardaí arrived on Mary Street, the woman's purse along with its contents was found, including the debit card that had been used in the transaction.

Following enquiries by gardaí, and using CCTV footage, a description of the suspected was circulated.

A man, aged in his 30s, attended Clonmel Garda Station where he was arrested and detained.

He has since been charged and is due before Clonmel District Court on June 15.

